Prabhas Clocks 18 Years In The Industry; Fans Celebrate '#18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas'

South Indian superstar Prabhas who has a massive fan following, completed 18 years in the industry after giving several back to back hit films. The actor who started off his journey with the film Eeswar in 2002, has never failed to impress fans with his stupendous performances in the film. To celebrate the occasion, fans of the Baahubali actor have been sending their greetings on Twitter by trending the hashtag, ’18 glorious years of Prabhas.

Several fans of the actor who could not control their excitement, shared a series of tweets on the microblogging site while extending their wishes on the special day. One of the users shared a poster of the actor with “18 years” written on it. While captioning the amazing poster, the user wrote that 18 years back Prabhas made his debut, and since he has been riding on a successful spree in the industry. Another user tried to draw a comparison in the looks of the actor since the time he started in the industry with his latest picture from the film Saaho. Captioning the pictures, the fan commented, “How it started and how it is going now.” One of the fan clubs extended their wishes by sharing pictures of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. In the caption, the fan club congratulated the actor for clocking 18 years. Another fan club shared posters of his upcoming flick Adipurush opposite Pooja Hegde and wrote, “Growing bigger and bigger for each passing movie.”

Prabhas started off his journey in 2002 and since then, there has been no looking back. The actor has given memorable characters and has some brilliant performance and has become bankable actor overtime. From his debut Eshwar to his latest release Saaho, the transformation has been incredible and with every passing project, the actor’s fanbase and work graph has only gone upwards broken boundaries and box office records. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a long list of films in his kitty including a romantic drama titled RadheShyam, Adipurush, and another untitled opposite Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone.

