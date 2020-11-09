Prabhas' Fan Creates A Glorious Look Of 'Adipurush'; Director Om Raut Calls It 'Stunning'

Prabhas’ upcoming movie, Adipurush is expected to release in 2022 but all his fans are already excited for it and it is evident on Twitter. One of the fans created an amazing first look of Prabhas from his upcoming project, Adipurush and shared it on the platform. The director of the movie, Om Raut spotted the fan’s edit and shared it on his Twitter handle. Let’s take a look at Prabhas’ fan-edited look shared by Om Raut.





Prabhas’ upcoming Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut who recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a fan-edited first look as he found it amazing. Like the movie, Adipurush is based on the life of Lord Rama and Prabhas will be essaying the role of Ram. The fan created a similar look of him with love.

Director Om Raut was extremely excited to see the look. He stated how stunning it was and sent power to the fan who edited this. Twitteratis shared their opinions about the fan-edited piece and expressed their excitement about when they will receive any update about Prabhas’ upcoming movie, Adipurush.

Many other fans tried to suggest their favourite actors be cast opposite Prabhas as Sita. One of them even came up with a different look and urged Om Raut to consider it. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by the fans who have been eagerly waiting for Adipurush or any updates about it. Check it out.

As Prabhas is prepping up for Adipurush, one of his other upcoming projects includes a romantic movie, Radhe Shyam in which he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. Other cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan etc. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is expected to release next year.

Om Raut’s movies

Om Raut is a popular director, writer and a producer known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He has also received a Filmfare for his directorial debut movie, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush and is now gearing up for Adipurush with actor Prabhas. Some of his other movies as an actor, writer and a director include City Of Gold, Karamati Coat, Haunted-3D and Tanhaji.

