Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' To Clash With Slew Of Highly-anticipated Films In Sankranthi 2021?

The Telugu film industry saw a big clash of two highly-anticipated Tollywood films during Sankranthi this year, i.e. megastar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and superstar Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Similarly, Sankranthi 2021 is also all set to reportedly experience a clash of two much-awaited big-budget Telugu films at the silver screens. However, this year around, the Bahubaali star Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab will be reportedly competing against each other and a slew of other movies at the box office.

Actor Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' eyeing for a Sankranthi 2021 release?

The team of Radhe Shyam recently returned to Hyderabad after successfully completing the Italy shoot schedule of the film. The shooting schedule comprised filming crucial scenes of lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The much talked about Tollywood film is touted to be a romantic thriller, which has filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar of the Jil fame at its helm. Although the on-going COVID-19 pandemic looms over the world, the team of Radhe Shyam are determined to wrap up the shoot of the Telugu film, which is also simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil.

Now, if a report by Tollywood.com is to be believed, speculations are rife that the makers of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer are eyeing for a Sankranthi 2021 release. According to the report by the online portal, a source close to the makers of Radhe Shyam revealed that the film's shoot will be wrapped up by December. It was also revealed that the film will be scheduled for a Sankranthi release and will be going neck-to-neck with a slew of other already-finalized Sankranthi/Pongal releases including Rana Daggubati's Aranya. However, no official announcement about the same hasn't been made by the makers yet.

Meanwhile, some of the other anticipated releases in the month of January next year include Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, Nithiin’s Rang De, Jr NTR's RRR and Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Meanwhile, other upcoming Prabhas movies include the Tanhaji director Om Raut's upcoming action film, titled Adipurush. The film will reportedly star Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone alongside the Baahubali star in the lead roles.

