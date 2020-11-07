Prabhas Returns To Mumbai After Wrapping Italy Shoot Schedule Of 'Radhe Shyam'; See Pics

South Indian actor Prabhas recently returned to Mumbai after completing his shooting schedule for Radhe Shyam in Italy. In the pictures released by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the actor is seen exiting Mumbai international airport while following proper COVID 19 related precautions. A few pictures from Italy have also been doing the rounds where the actor is seen strolling down the street in a pair of comfortable clothing . The pictures have triggered immense excitement among fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the 2021 romantic drama.

The Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani recently released a bunch of shots of actor Prabhas who has recently returned from Italy after wrapping up Radhe Shyam’s shooting schedule. In the pictures doing the rounds, the actor is seen posing on the streets of Italy while giving a thumbs up for the cameras. In the Italy shots, he is seen dressed in a white printed T-shirt which has been paired with blue bottoms. He has also added a grey jacket and a white headband to the look. In footwear, he is spotted wearing a pair of purple sneakers that add some vibrancy to his look. Have a look at the bunch of pictures from Viral Bhayani’s Instagram here.

In the video which was initially posted by Viral Bhayani, Prabhas is seen exiting Mumbai International airport while following proper COVID measures. He is seen dressed in all-black attire with a simple black shirt and a pair of black matching track pants. He has also added a grey windcheater to protect himself from the chilly weather. In accessories, Prabhas has opted for a black cap and a pair of brown shades. The video showcases the Baahubali actor waving to the paps before zooming away in his four-wheeler. Have a look at the viral video here.

About Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic-drama film which has been scheduled for 2021. The film is being directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar while the story has been drafted by Hussain Dalal. Radhe Shyam stars actors like Prabhas, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Pooja Hegde in key roles. It is a multi-lingual film which has been fuelling a lot of excitement among fans.

