Anushka Shetty Reveals Who She Would Choose Between Films And Prabhas

Anushka Shetty has been often linked to her Baahubali co-star, Prabhas. The duo has always refuted such rumours adding that there is nothing between them. But many fans continue to not believe them with the chemistry they have on the silver screen. Anushka Shetty was recently asked who she would choose between a film and her friendship with Prabhas.

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty Extends Support To Janta Curfew, Says 'we Can Make A Difference'

Anushka Shetty defines friendship goals for fans

Recently, a video of Anushka Shetty surfaced on the internet where she is asked about who she will choose between films and Prabhas. The actor was quick to reply that she would choose her friendship with Prabhas over films any day. The answer got her huge applause from the audience that lauded her for taking her friend’s side.

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty Lashes Out At Gossip Mongers, Asks If They Have Sisters Or Children

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Mirchi' Movie Songs Starring Anushka Shetty Are A 'must-hear'

While talking about the relationship rumours with Prabhas in a previous interview, Anushka Shetty said that if there was any such thing between them then the world would have known by now. She also added that they are the kind of people who do not hide their emotions. She refuted the rumours by saying that they are good friends and she even considers Prabhas as her 3 am friend.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Nishabdham alongside R. Madhavan. The film also stars Anjali, Subbaraju, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. The duo of Anushka Shetty and Madhavan will be coming together for the once again in the film after their last hit film, Rendu.

ALSO READ | Anushka Shetty Addresses Relationship Rumours With 'Baahubali' Co-star Prabhas; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.