Did You Know Prabhas Has Worked With Kangana Ranaut; Check Out The Details

Prabhas is known for his work in Telegu, Tamil and Hindi films. Some of Prabhas' movies include Baahubali, Saaho, Mirchi, Rebel, Munna, Darling, Ek Niranjan, Billa and many more. His fans are aware of his work with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor in the film Saaho but before that Prabhas has also worked with another special Bollywood celebrity in 2009.

In the movie, Ek Niranjan, Prabhas is seen with Bollywood superstar, Kangana Ranaut. Listed below are details of Prabhas and Kangana Ranaut's work on their 2009 film, Ek Niranjan:

Prabhas and Kangana Ranaut have not worked in many years now but the two celebrities have worked together back in 2009. The duo was seen together in the Telegu movie, Ek Niranjan. The film centers around Chotu who is abducted by a man who runs a child-begging racket.

The story escalates when Chotu helps the police in getting him arrested and then turns into a bounty hunter and continues looking for his lost family. Ek Niranjan is directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film released on October 29, 2009.

Prabhas is now busy with his upcoming film, Prabhas 20. The trailer of the film has been released and fans can check the same on YouTube. The actor will be seen in this film alongside Bollywood star, Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Along with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, actor Priyadarshi will also be a major part of the film. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, is busy with her upcoming film, Thalaivi, which is scheduled to released later this year.

