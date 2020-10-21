Prabhas' Fans Showcase Their Love For The Actor On Twitter Days Before His Birthday

Baahubali star Prabhas will soon celebrate his birthday on 23rd October. Days ahead of his birthday, fans have already started sending their love and well wishes the actor's way. 'PrabhasBirthdayCDP' is seen trending on social media platform Twitter and many fans have tweeted various pictures and art related to the actor. Take a look at a few of the tweets by fans and more updates regarding the actor.

Also Read | Telangana floods: Prabhas announces a donation of Rs 1.5 crore for relief efforts

'PrabhasBirthdayCDP' trends

Prabhas is one of the most popular stars in the South Film Industry. He made his debut with the 2002 Telugu action drama film Eeswar. Some of Prabhas movies include famous works like Varsham (2004), Chatrapathi (2005), Chakram (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013). On 23rd October, the actor will celebrate his 41st birthday.

Also Read | 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' to re-release in USA on Prabhas' birthday; fans rejoice

Fans have already started sending the actor wishes for his birthday. While some fans shared edited pictures of the actor, others mentioned their favourite songs and movies of the actor. The trend 'PrabhasBirthdayCDP' (Common Desktop Picture) also urges people to put Prabhas' new poster image as their desktop picture. Many fans also followed this common trend.

Apart from changing their DP, fans also tweeted 'Happy Birthday In Advance'. One fan mentioned - 'Wishing RebelStar Prabhas an advance happy birthday. All your fans love you a lot' (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam's motion poster to be released on THIS date!

Also Read | Pooja Hegde leaves 'to shoot' for Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' on her birthday; shares glimpse

Here's the massive CDP of face of indian cinema #Prabhas Anna#PrabhasBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/qmxCX9gVOJ — Prabhas Memes (@Prabhas_Memes) October 20, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho, in 2019. The film was written and directed by Sujeeth. The film cast Prabhas as Ashok Chakravarthy, Shraddha Kapoor as Amritha "Amu" Nair, Jackie Shroff as Narantak Roy, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai, Arun Vijay as Vishwank Roy and Chunky Pandey as Devraj. Even though the film received a negative review from critics, it managed to perform well at the box office. His upcoming movie will be Radhe Shyam. The film will be written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Promo Pic Credit: Prabhas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.