Prabhas Gets A 'fabulous Year Ahead' Wish From Om Raut On 41st Birthday, See Picture

Filmmaker Om Raut wished Prabhas on the occasion of his 41st birthday. Among others, he took to social media and shared a throwback photo of himself with the South Indian actor through his official Twitter handle. It features the director posing with the actor in a grey t-shirt. Take a look.

Om Raut shares a picture for Prabhas birthday post

Actor Prabhas is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Numerous fans, followers, and friends of the Baahubali star wished him on this occasion. Meanwhile, filmmaker Om Raut took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself posing alongside the Baahubali star through his official handle on October 23, 2020, Friday. The director has donned a grey t-shirt and teamed it up with a pair of denim. He also sported glares for a complete look. On the other hand, Prabhas wore a baggy black hoodie with off-white pants in the picture. For a rounded-off look, he sported a cap and sunglasses in the photo.

In the caption accompanying his post, Om Raut penned greetings on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday. He wrote, “Dear Darling #Prabhas, wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Having a rocking day and a fabulous year ahead”. Check out the Adipurush director’s post for the south Indian superstar below:

Dear Darling #Prabhas, wishing you a very happy birthday. Have a rocking day and a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/5XFO37ftA4 — Om Raut (@omraut) October 23, 2020

Response to Prabhas birthday post on social media

Within a couple of hours of sharing the Twitter post, Om Raut garnered more than 2000 retweets, 70 quote tweets, and over 5200 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the filmmaker and Prabhas commented on the picture. While many among them wished the actor on his birthday, others asked for updates about their upcoming collaboration for Adipurush, in which he will reportedly play Ram. Meanwhile, several people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, party bombs, fire, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, and folded hands, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Om Raut’s birthday post for Prabhas.

Hbd anna — Rsk Swamy (@SwamyRsk) October 23, 2020

Any update on this special day? — 𝘽𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙈 (@DharmaGokul) October 23, 2020

