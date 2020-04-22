Prabhas' 'Mr Perfect' Clocks 9 Years; See His Transformation In Throwback Pic

Actor Prabhas became a popular name among the north-Indian audience after the release of Baahubali. Recently, one of the previous projects of Prabhas, Mr Perfect, clocked 9 on April 22, 2020. Celebrating the occasion his Mr perfect co-star Satyadev shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film, and fans of Prabhas cannot take their eyes off from his transformation.

Interestingly, Stayadev played a pivotal character in 2011's release. Satyadev along with Prabhas are seen posing with all smiling faces. Instagramming the throwback post, he wrote a caption that read, 'This is where it all started. 9 years for #mr.perfect." He further wrote, 'One can see in the picture, Prabhas in a simple avatar and short hair. The actor looks totally opposite to what he looked 9 years ago.'

Check out his look:

Many internet users flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. On the other side, a few of his fans praised the duo for their work in the film. Talking about Prabhas' transformation, a user wrote, 'Totally unrecognisable.' Another user wrote, 'Transformation levels Peaks'.

Talking about the professional front of Prabhas, he will be seen next in the upcoming love saga, Jaan. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will star Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Reportedly, the makers of the film have completed their half schedule in Europe and are looking forward to completing the other half post the lockdown.

