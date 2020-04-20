Before Prabhas, These Telugu Actors Tried Their Luck In Bollywood

Bollywood industry can never recreate the boisterous nature of South Indian cinema, however, it is is more widespread on the map of India cinema. There are numerous south Indian stars who have tried their luck in Bollywood. Some of these popular Tollywood who tried their career in Bollywood before Prabhas were, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, among others. Here' s a detail list-

Telegu stars who tried their luck in Bollywood before Prabhas

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati, the popular Telugu superstar has been seen in Bollywood movies a few times before Prabhas. He starred in Bollywood films like Dum Maaro Dum and even won awards and appreciation for his role. But, in the long run, Rana Daggubati failed to survive in Bollywood as a popular actor.

Venkatesh Daggubati

The hit Telugu actor, Venkatesh Daggubati also made his Bollywood debut opposite a famous actor of Hindi cinema, Karisma Kapoor. He also won accolades for playing a simple village boy in the Bollywood film Anari in the 90s. However, eventually, Venkatesh Duggubati failed to gain the same level of popularity in Bollywood films, that he enjoyed in the South industry.

Chiranjeevi

The Tollywood megastar, Chiranjeevi is one of the most prominent actors of the Telugu film industry. But however, even he failed to make it big in Bollywood. His list of Bollywood films include Aaj Ka Goonda Raj, The Gentleman, and Pratibandh.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, the son of the famous star Chiranjeevi also tried his luck in Bollywood films. He featured in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's super hit film, Zanjeer. However, the film failed to do good business at the box-office.

