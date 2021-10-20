Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Teaser To Release On His B'day, Actor Updates With Poster

Fans of megastar Prabhas are excitedly looking forward to catch a glimpse of the star from his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The Baahubali fame actor is set to return to the romantic genre after a decade with his role of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. After Pooja Hegde’s character poster from the film on her birthday, makers are set to surprise fans with the teaser on Prabhas's birthday that is on October 23.

Prabhas took to Instagram and made the announcement with a new poster from the forthcoming film. "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on the 23rd. Enjoy the #radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages." In the poster, Prabhas can be seen in midst of thinking something. The poster gives a clear look at him and the actor looks as sharp as ever even in this worrisome pose of his as the fans are yet again full of praise for the actor.

Fans express excitement for Radhe Shyam teaser

The excitement of the fans for the film has been surreal and they are super excited to watch Prabhas on screen after a long gap. One of the users who could not control his excitement wrote, “Vikram Aditya on his wayyy.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for #Prabhas anna,” while a third follower commented, “Eagerly waiting for the king.”

The special Vikramaditya character teaser is set to release on October 23, which also happens to be Prabhas's birthday. The teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages. The film brings together the pair of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, both of them look so good together and the fans have been waiting to watch them together onscreen for quite some time now.

The film is slated to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. Apart from the lead pair, the film features an ensemble star cast including Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and more renowned actors.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/Taran_Adarsh