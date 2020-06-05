'Darling' Prabhas To 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun: Popular Tags Given To South Superstars

The fandom that South Indian actors enjoy is humongous. Their popularity is sky high and people adore them for their onscreen avatars. In fact, many South Indian stars are so widely loved that their fans have given them nicknames or tags. So let's take a look at some popular tags associated with these highly celebrated South-Indian actors.

Fans Fondly Call These Superstars With These Popular Tags

"Darling" Prabhas

Prabhas became a global star after the magnanimous success of the Baahubali series. He enjoys a massive fan following across borders. He is also known to be an introvert, but is often described by fans as a 'sweetheart' when he speaks during interviews. After he starred in his 2010 movie titled Darling, Prabhas's fans started fondly calling him by this nickname. Simply because they think that Prabhas totally does justice to this name. Baahubali: The Beginning was the of the two-part film series. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film started Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah.

"Thalaiva" Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth is one of the biggest names in South Indian industry. His stardom is beyond imaginable. Rajnikanth admirers love him so much that people take an off from work to watch his films. His ardent admirers call him "Thalaiva" which means boss or leader in English.

"Stylish Star" Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is counted amongst the most stylish actors in the country. Allu Arjun's impeccable taste in fashion and voguish outfit choices add to his popularity. In every Allu Arjun movie, you will find his style evolve. Allu Arjun is called the "Stylish Star" by his fans for the same reason. Also because Allu Arjun's style is not risk-averse, the actor is bold enough to experiment with his look.

"Young Tiger" Jr NTR

Jr.NTR aka Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is another South Indian Superstar who enjoys a huge fan base. Post films like Simhadri, Raakhi, and Yama Donga, Jr NTR became a household name. This Telugu superstar is popularly called "Young tiger" by his fans. Young tiger mostly because he is the grandson of former Telugu actor-Chief Minister-Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

