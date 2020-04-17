Prabhas' Unseen Adorable Pictures With His Family, Check Out

Prabhas is an exceptionally popular actor who rose to fame with 'Baahubali'. Here are some unseen family photos of the South superstar which are unmissable.

prabhas

Prabhas, South India's megastar, is counted amongst the most bankable stars the country has ever produced. He recently made headlines for contributing a lumpsum amount of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM COVID-19 relief Fund. Some of Prabhas's best works include Baahubali, Saaho, Munna, Mirchi and Varsham. Prabhas is a private person and loves to spend time with his family. Talking about Prabhas's family let's take a look at some adorable family pictures of the Saaho actor. 

Know more about Prabhas's family & see their adorable pics 

Prabhas with his father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju

Pic

The dapper actor hails from Chennai, and also comes from a film family. Born in a South Indian family, to mother Siva Kumari and father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju is prominent Telugu movie producer. 

Prabhas with his lovely parents

Pic

The actor shares a close bond with parents and is often with them on various events. He also has two siblings, sister Pragathi, and elder brother Prabodh.  

Prabhas with his sister 

Pic

Prabhas's photos with uncle Krishnam Raju 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Furthermore, he is also the nephew Uppalapati Krishnam Raju a popular Telugu actor and Politician. Krishnam Raju and Prabhas have also worked together in films like Rebel are pretty close in real-life. Prabhas and Krishnam Raju's family celebrate all special occasions together. 

On the work front. Prabhas will be next seen opposite Housefull 4 fame actor Pooja Hegde in Jaan, and Nag Ashwin's big-budget untitled film. 

Pictures Source: Team Prabhas Instagram and Youtube

 

 

 

First Published:
