Prabhas's Four Movies That Were Commercial Hits In The Telugu Industry; Read

Prabhas Raju Uppalapati is one of the most famous actors in the Telugu film industry. He has worked in various movies and has earned millions of hearts. Bahubali is one of the best movies of Prabhas which created several new records at the box-office. Below is the list of movies of the Telugu superstar that have created magic at the box-office-

Also Read: Kannada Superstar Yash To Face Sanjay Dutt In Hand-to-hand Combat For 'KGF 2' Climax

Also Read: Prabhas Best Dapper Looks That Will Surely Steal Your Heart | See Pics

List of Prabhas' hit movies

Bahubali:

Baahubali needs no introduction. The movie franchise is considered to be Prabjas's most commercially successful movies till date. The movie broke several box-office records. The movie also stars Rana Dagubatti, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj and has been directed by superstar Telugu director, S.S Rajamouli.

Also read: Salman Khan Is An Effortless Dancer, Says 'Radhe' Director Prabhu Deva

Ek Niranjan:

Ek Niranjan is one of the prominent films of Prabhas. The Telugu movie was released in the year 2009. It also featured Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannath. The movie was shot in Switzerland and Singapore and was a major commercial hit.

Also read: 'Salman Khan Does 16 To 18 Retakes,' Reveals 'Radhe' Director Prabhudheva

Billa:

Billa is a Telugu movie which was released in the year 2009. Prabhas played a dual role in the movie as Billa and Swami Ranga. The movies was based on the Bollywood Hit film, Don. Prabhas was the main lead opposite Anushka Shetty and Hansika Motwani. The movie was a blockbuster hit.

Also read:Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Jaan' To Have Mithun Chakraborty As The Baddie?

Mr. Perfect

Mr. Perfect is another hit movie of Prabhas. The Tollywood film was released in the year 2011 and it had Prabhas as the lead, opposite Kajal Agarwal and Taapsee Pannu. Prakash Raj, Murali Mohan, Nassar, and Sayaji Shinde played the supporting roles. It turned into a blockbuster hit and furthermore earned numerous honors for all the actors involved.

Also read: Prabhas Talks About Overcoming Language Barriers During 'Saaho' Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.