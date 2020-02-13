Prabhas Talks About Overcoming Language Barriers During 'Saaho' Shoot

After the release of Saaho in India, it will be soon be released in Tokyo, Japan on March 27, 2020. Fans showed all their love in India for the action film. The movie starred Prabhas, who mainly works for Telugu films, along with stunning Bolllywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

What Prabhas Had To Say About Shooting For Saaho In Hindi

Saaho was Prabhas’s Bollywood debut, which got a good appreciation from the audience. Now that the film is going to release soon in Japan, see what the actor said about the language barriers.

In an Interview, Prabhas was asked about the language barrier that he faced and how he overcame that barrier as he is a south Indian actor who does not know much Hindi language. Prabhas responded by saying that he was born in Tamil Nadu and so he is familiar more with Tamil Language and this movie was his first Hindi language experience. The actor revealed that he consciously took efforts to improve his Hindi for the film. He said that it is up to the audience to decide if his Hindi was good or not.

Prabhas was hyped all over India as the Baahubali movie released. The movie was a massive hit that took over many blockbuster movies. Prabhas will be soon seen in his next movie alongside Pooja Hedge. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie is said to be dubbed in other languages as well.

