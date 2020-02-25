Prabhas's Romantic Movie Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

Prabhas has evolved as a dynamic artist with many acclaimed performances. His performances in Saaho and Bahubali movies have proved that the actor has now established a firm footing in the Indian film industry. Prabhas has proven that he is capable of acting in both action as well as romantic genres. The tunes from his movies have been popular as well. So take a look at romantic songs from the movies which star Prabhas.

Baby won’t you tell me

This song is from the action movie Saaho. The movie stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was a huge hit at the big office. Baby Won't You Tell Me is sung by Shweta Mohan and is considered to be one of the most popular songs from the flick.

Enni Soni

This song is from the action movie Saaho. The movie stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. It was a huge hit at the big office and was loved by his fans. The soundtrack was also well received by critics. Enni Sonni is sung by Guru Randhawa is a melodious romantic song.

Hamsa Naava

Hamsa Naava is a popular romantic song from the popular movie Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is the epic conclusion to the story. The movie stars Prabhas and Anusha Shetty in lead roles. The song Hamsa Naava translates to 'Swan Boat'.

Panchi Bole

Panchi Bole is a romantic song from the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie stars Prabhas and Anusha Shetty in lead roles. The artists behind Panchi Bole are M. M. Keeravani and Palak Muchhal.

Image Credit: Prabhas Instagram

