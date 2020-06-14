Prabhas-Trisha Or Prabhas-Tamannah: Which Pair Had Better Chemistry On-screen?

Prabhas gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. The famous South Indian actor is famous for many of his amazing portrayals in Telugu and Bollywood films. Prabhas is not only a strong competitor for all the actors in the Hindi industry but also rules quite a fan following on social media as well.

Along with his strong on-screen performances, it is also evident that his on-screen pairings are loved by fans. Some of the Prabhas’s stunning and most appreciated on-screen pairings are with Anushka Shetty, Trisha, Tamannah, and Kajal Aggrawal. Of them all, the pairing of Prabhas with Trisha Krishnan and Tamannah Bhatia stands out. Below we try to see which of the two pair is adored by fans more-

Prabhas with Trisha or with Tamannah: Which Jodi do we love more?

Prabhas and Trisha

Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan have worked together in three movies so far. Their first movie together was Varsham, which showcased stunning chemistry between the duo and worked like magic for every movie they acted together since then. The film was also remade in several Indian languages.

The pair enjoys a huge fan base which instantly connects with Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan as an attractive and beautiful romantic Jodi. The songs from Varsham were stupendous hits and are still remembered till date. The other two movies in which Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan were paired are Bujjigadu and Pournima.

Both the actors have become a household name since then and has won the hearts of millions with their charm. Their songs too have always been fan-favourite. Some of their popular tracks are Muvvala Navvakala, Bharatha Vedamuga, and Mellaga Karagani among others. Have a look at these stunning pictures and videos of the duo.

Prabhas and Tamannah

The pair of Prabhas and Tamannah had become popular and known to the people after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Both the movies were enormous hits at the box office and the actors garnered huge fan-following.

The duo have also featured in a movie titled Rebel earlier which was a major hit. The viewers mostly love the songs of Prabhas and Tamannaah which have always been a fan favourite. Some of the blockbuster songs of the duo are Keka, Dheevara, and Orinayano. Have a look at some beautiful videos of both the actors here.

