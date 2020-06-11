Mandira Bedi Is In Awe Of Prabhas' Killer Looks, Shares 'Saaho' Video

Mandira Bedi recently decided to compliment actor Prabhas through an Instagram post. She posted a scene from the film Saaho, where actor Prabhas could be seen giving an intense look, not giving away what he is thinking. Fans can be seen complimenting the actor in the comments section of the post, as they agree with Mandira Bedi on his talent.

Mandira Bedi believes Prabhas’ looks can kill

Mandira Bedi recently took to Instagram to post a scene from her 2019 action-thriller film, Saaho. She posted a scene from the multi-lingual film where Prabhas could be seen flaunting the intensity in his eyes. In the scene, a man could be seen checking the pockets of Prabhas while he is waiting to enter into a building. Mandira Bedi is passing by the area and throws a glimpse at Prabhas. The look on Prabhas’ face when he is staring back at Mandira is intense and has a hidden meaning to it. The two actors share a strong eye contact while the security guard is doing his job until Mandira’s character decides to look away. In the caption for the post, Mandira Bedi has written that if looks could kill, most people will have to worry about Prabhas’ smouldering expression. The video can be seen receiving a lot of love from the viewers as most fans believe Prabhas’ look can indeed kill. Others have been complimenting Mandira Bedi’s attire. Have a look at the video posted on Mandira Bedi’s Instagram here.

About Saaho

Saaho is an action thriller film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around an undercover cop who is trying to save a black box from notorious criminals. The film has been directed by Sujeeth. Saaho film also stars actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Arun Vijay, amongst others. The film had a huge budget and released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Have a look at the trailer of the film Saaho here.

