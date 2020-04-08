Tamannah Bhatia Says People Think She Is 'out Of Work' And Here's The Reason

Tamannaah has been doing a lot of Tollywood movies but has not done a Bollywood film in a while. She will be next seen in Seeti Maar and That Is Mahalakshmi. Recently, she was seen talking about how people feel that she is out of work as she has not been visible in Bollywood. Read on to know more about what the Badhrinath actor has to say about it:

Tamannaah on misconceptions about her

According to reports, Tamannaah was seen talking about several misconceptions people have about her. The actor said that she has been making a conscious effort of multitasking between genres within the south Indian film industry. She has been away from Bollywood actively to ensure that there is more versatility in her “creative kitty” and she is trying to ensure that she is not stereotyped into any fixed genre.

“Versatility is the key to survival”, the actor said, and further added that she has always been passionate about cinema. Tamannaah feels that she does not want to limit herself to any one industry. There are a lot of misconceptions about her and she tried to clear it. She further said that her thirst for excellence had to be quenched and the South accepted her. She will always try to play her part with full dedication even if the results are not in her hands.

Talking about her upcoming film and her character, Tamannaah stated that she has undergone a complete transformation for this particular role. She worked on her language, technical knowledge of the game she plays in the film, maintaining a good fitness regime, special training sessions and more. She has also learnt to be vigilant and focused on physical and physiological aspects such as strength, endurance, flexibility, and agility.

