Will Prabhas Match Up To Bruce Willis In South Indian Remake Of 'Die Hard'? Check Details

Die Hard is the first movie in the franchise which released in 1988. It is a high octane action movie which revolves around a detective called John McClane. He arrives in the city of Los Angeles hoping to spend some time with his estranged wife. However, he soon learns that she and other people are held hostages in an office building. It is now up to him to rescue them. Directed by John McTiernan, the movie features Bruce Willis in the lead role while the late actor, Alan Rickman made his film debut with this movie in the role of a villain. If Die Hard is made in South India, here is a list of actors who should be a part of the cast.

John McClane- Prabhas

John McClane is the detective lieutenant who is the main protagonist of the Die Hard series. South Indian actor Prabhas will be perfect to play this role for his action skills.

Image credit: BruceWillisfans Instagram, darling_Prabhas_actor Instagram

Hans Gruber- Mahesh Babu

Hans Gruber is the main antagonist of the first Die Hard movie. He is a terrorist from West Germany who holds innocent people hostage in LA. Mahesh Babu would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: AlanRickmanfans Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram

Holly Gennaro McClane- Sai Pallavi

She is the wife of John McClane who is held hostage by Hans Gruber. Sai Pallavi will be perfect to do this role because of her brilliant acting skills.

Image credit: Moviesagainstus Instagram, Sai Pallavi Instagram

Harry Elis- Rana Dagubatti

He is a sleazy businessman who agrees to betray John McClane to Hans Gruber to save his own life. However, he gets killed anyhow. Rana Dagubatti will be perfect for this role.

Image credit: HartBocherfc Instagram, Rana Dagubatti Instagram

Sgt. Al Powell- Rajinikanth

He is a member of the LAPD who assists John McClane in rescuing the hostages. Rajinikanth seems to be perfect for the role as the megastar has time and again aced his comic timings.

Image credit: ReginaldVelJohnson Instagram, Rajinikanthfans Instagram

Richard Thornburg- Tovino Thomas

He is an arrogant reporter who caused a lot of trouble for John McClane and Holly. Tovino Thomas would be perfect for the role.

Image credit: WilliamAtherton_fc Instagram, Tovino Thomas Instagram

Karl Vreski- Vijay Deverakonda

He is also a German terrorist and Hans Gruber’s second-in-command. Vijay Deverakonda would be perfect to play this role since he is known to have played grey characters on screen.

Image credit: AlexanderGodunov Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Dwayne T Robinson- Allu Arjun

He is the Deputy Chief of LAPD who is overseeing the hostage situation and John McClane’s operation. Allu Arjun would be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: PaulGleasonfc Instagram, Allu Arjun Instagram

