Will Prabhas Match Up To Bruce Willis In South Indian Remake Of 'Die Hard'? Check Details

Die Hard is the first movie in the franchise which released in 1988. It is a high octane action movie which revolves around a detective called John McClane. He arrives in the city of Los Angeles hoping to spend some time with his estranged wife. However, he soon learns that she and other people are held hostages in an office building. It is now up to him to rescue them. Directed by John McTiernan, the movie features Bruce Willis in the lead role while the late actor, Alan Rickman made his film debut with this movie in the role of a villain. If Die Hard is made in South India, here is a list of actors who should be a part of the cast.
John McClane is the detective lieutenant who is the main protagonist of the Die Hard series. South Indian actor Prabhas will be perfect to play this role for his action skills.
Hans Gruber is the main antagonist of the first Die Hard movie. He is a terrorist from West Germany who holds innocent people hostage in LA. Mahesh Babu would be perfect to play this role.
She is the wife of John McClane who is held hostage by Hans Gruber. Sai Pallavi will be perfect to do this role because of her brilliant acting skills.
He is a sleazy businessman who agrees to betray John McClane to Hans Gruber to save his own life. However, he gets killed anyhow. Rana Dagubatti will be perfect for this role.
He is a member of the LAPD who assists John McClane in rescuing the hostages. Rajinikanth seems to be perfect for the role as the megastar has time and again aced his comic timings.
He is an arrogant reporter who caused a lot of trouble for John McClane and Holly. Tovino Thomas would be perfect for the role.
He is also a German terrorist and Hans Gruber’s second-in-command. Vijay Deverakonda would be perfect to play this role since he is known to have played grey characters on screen.
He is the Deputy Chief of LAPD who is overseeing the hostage situation and John McClane’s operation. Allu Arjun would be perfect to play this role.
