Prabhas Turns 42: Bhagyashree Wishes 'Radhe Shyam' Co-star With Special Memory From Film

South star Prabhas recently rang into his 42nd birthday. The actor, who rose to worldwide fame with Baahubali, is garnering warm wishes from the entire film industry and his fans. He recently received a warm birthday wish from his Radhe Shyam co-star Bhagyashree with a special behind-the-scenes photo.

Taking to Twitter, Bhagyashree recently shared a photo featuring her and Prabhas from the sets of Radhe Shyam. The photo had Bhagyashree in a purple saree, while Prabhas donned a blue denim suit. In the background, a massive set with huge curtains and chandeliers was visible, hinting at the film's big-budget set. Sharing the picture, Bhagyashree wrote, "Wish you loads of love, health n success, Prabhas. Special memories of Radhe Shyam on your special day." Several fans of the actors reacted to the photo and showered love for their upcoming film.

Bhagyashree on working with Prabhas

Bollywood diva Bhagyashree is slated to play a pivotal role alongside Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Talking about working with Prabhas, Bhagyashree had earlier revealed the Bahubali star floored her with his hospitality and humbleness. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actor said despite Prabhas' stardom, he is always polite and grounded. She also revealed she and Prabhas used to talk about food, and Prabhas also shared his homemade food with everyone on the sets.

More about Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas. The film will see Prabhas' romantic avatar opposite the leading lady Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is tipped to be a period love story set in Europe. Prabhas will portray the role of Vikramaditya. His first look from the film is currently making rounds on social media. The viral photo of Prabhas features him in a light blue suit, underneath which he wore a pink turtleneck.

Earlier this week, the filmmakers also unveiled Prabhas' character Vikramaditya. The poster had Prabhas giving in an intense look, while the previous looks showcased him as a mild-mannered, humble and romantic hero. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd." The filmmakers are set to release the film's trailer today, on October 23, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh/@bhagyashree123