Prabhas Unveils Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe' Look On Her Birthday As He Wishes Her

Pooja Hegde celebrates her 30th birthday on October 13. As wishes are pouring in for the actor, southern superstar Prabhas also wished Pooja Hegde on social media, but in a special way. The star took to his Instagram handle and shared the official poster of his upcoming film with Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam. Prabhas wrote, 'Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday!', referring to her character in the film. Take a look at Prabhas' birthday post for Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam poster

Prabhas shared five posters of Radhe Shyam, depicted in different languages. The first poster was penned in English, followed with a Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam poster. In Radhe Shyam poster, Pooja Hegde can be seen dressed in an olive green maxi dress, layered with a white floral jacket. The long overcoat has colourful flower designs.

Pooja Hegde also wore a nude shaded scar on her head. The actor posed sitting on a wooden seat and flashing a smile. Pooja can be seen sitting inside a train. The poster read 'Happy Birthday Prerana'. One can also see a man sitting opposite Pooja, supposedly Prabhas.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film with Prabhas & other events that made headlines on Oct 9

Prabhas' fans wish Pooja Hegde

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses. One of the Instagram users commented, 'Wish u a very Happiest bdy to preana... And wish you a Very all the best darlings â¤ï¸', while another added, 'I knew it today's post would be related to pooja ðŸ™‚ðŸ™‚ happy birthday pooja'. One of Prabhas' fans commented, 'Wish you many more happy returns of the day Pooja garu / PRERANAâ¤ï¸'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions in the comment section.

Image Credits - Prabhas Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's birthday: 'Radhe Shyam' to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', list of upcoming films

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The director is also credited for writing the film. Radhe Shyam is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The romantic drama is bankrolled by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan Sivakumar and Sasha Chettri.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde celebrates 2 years of 'Aravinda Sametha' with throwback video

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's role in Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' revealed; Read details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.