Pooja Hegde Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Aravinda Sametha' With Throwback Video

Jr. NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava clocked two years of its release today, on October 12, 2020. The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2018 in the Tamil film industry. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and had the perfect mix of everything from talented actors to a unique storyline. Pooja Hegde, who essayed the leading lady in the movie, went down the memory lane and reminisced some happy memories of the film.

Pooja Hegde on 2 years of Aravinda Sametha

The lead actors, Pooja Hegde and Junior NTR’s chemistry impressed the audience and critics. As the film completed two years of its release, the Housefull 4 actor shared a throwback video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the video shared, she can be seen working hard to remember the dialogues from the movie Aravinda Sametha's sets.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “On the occasion of #, 2yearsofarvindhasametha..here’s a video of me desperately trying to memorise my revised Telugu dialogues in between shots #throwback" (sic). Besides this, she also shared a poster from the movie featuring Jr. NTR and Pooja Hegde. Take a look at the post below:

About Aravdindha Sametha

Aravdindha Sametha narrates the story of Veera Raghava (played by NTR), who sets out to avenge his father’s death. However, he soon realises that violence is not the key to his revenge. His life changes when he meets Aravinda (played by Pooja Hegde) who helps him rediscover himself.

What's next for Pooja Hegde?

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial Radhe Shyam. The movie, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is a love story set in the medieval period. The Baahubali actor is rumoured to essay the role of a fortune teller, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess in the film. The movie's shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a filmmaker in a recent tweet revealed that the team is expected to commence the shoot soon.

Radhe Shyam also features actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedker, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the movie also marks Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's return to movies. The actor was last seen in a small role in the Satish Vegesna-directorial Srinivasa Kalyanam which was released in 2018. The Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer, which is slated to hit the screens, might get delayed due to the lockdown.

