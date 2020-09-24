Pooja Hegde's Role In Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Revealed; Read Details

On director Bhaskar's birthday, actor Pooja Hegde, who is working with him in Most Eligible Bachelor, sent across warm wishes to the filmmaker, and also gave a subtle hint about her character from the forthcoming film. "Happy Birthday to my director garu, @baskifilmz Reaching for the stars wayyyyy up there with a new character and stand up comedy concept!", (sic) tweeted Pooja Hegde, revealing that she might essay the role of a stand-up comedian in the film. The movie also stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead.

Happy Birthday to my director garu,@baskifilmz ☺️ Reaching for the stars wayyyyy up there with a new character and stand up comedy concept! Hoping for a BLOCKBUSTER year ahead for you sir 😉😃 #MostEligibleBachelor pic.twitter.com/AufPbwmiPD — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 23, 2020

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor resumes shooting

Most Eligible Bachelor's shoot went on floors early this year, however was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few weeks ago, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni resumed the shooting of the film in Hyderabad. Interestingly, Pooja Hegde shared a series of pictures on her social media with the cast and crew of the film. "What a feeling to get back to work finally! Life moves on and it feels great," (sic) wrote Pooja Hegde, sharing pictures with co-star Akhil Akkineni.

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, also features actors like Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, among others in prominent roles. The movie directed by Bangalore Naatkal (2016) fame Bhaskar is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under their production banner. The movie is slated to hit the marquee on Pongal 2021.

Besides Most Eligible Bachelor, Pooja Hegde is also expected to join the sets of Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad soon. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hedge in the lead will commence shooting in the last week of September. Director Radha Krishna Kumar, in a tweet, confirmed the same. "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja," (sic) wrote the director.

