Pooja Hegde's Birthday: 'Radhe Shyam' To 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', List Of Upcoming Films

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has impressed the audience with her appearance in numerous movies. The actor kick-started her journey with a lead role in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi. She shared screen-space with actors such as Jiiva, Narain, and Nassar in lead roles. Since then, she has starred in various movies such as Mohenjo Daro, Aravindha Sametha, Oka Laila Kosam, Housefull 4, and Rangasthalam 1985, to name a few. On the occasion of Pooja Hegde's birthday, we have compiled some of Pooja Hegde’s much anticipated upcoming movies that you must check out right away. Read on:

Most Eligible Bachelor

The film, Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The film is penned and helmed by Bangalore Naatkal (2016) fame Bhaskar. The movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under their respective banner.

The film is reported to hit the screens on Pongal 2021 and fans are. The first poster of the film, Most Eligible Bachelor, was released on the actor, Akhil Akkineni's birthday. Sharing the poster on his social media handle, the actor wrote: "Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April." (sic)

Also read | Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' First Look Out; Anushka Praises Her 'Baahubali' Co-star

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in the medieval times. The film also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and the producer of VFX was Kamal Kannan. Manoj Paramahamsa was involved in filmmaking, and the film has been designed by RRaveendar. The trilingual, big-budget film will be filmed simultaneously in languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read | Bhagyashree Is All Praises For 'Radhe Shyam' Co-star Prabhas; Here's What She Said

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a project by Farhad Samji. It features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. As per Outlook, Salman Khan's next film has an emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the plot. The story revolves around the lives of four brothers and is basically a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

Also read | John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Vs Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Also read | 'Radhe Shyam' Makers To Release The Film’s Teaser On Prabhas’ Birthday? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.