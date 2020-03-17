Prabhas Wraps Up Georgian Schedule Of 'Jaan' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

With infecting more than 1,80,000 people worldwide, it seems like the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to stop, as many businesses and schools have announced a lockdown. Government officials across the world are exercising every right in their authority to prevent the local transmission of Coronavirus. Amidst which, the cast and crew of the Jaan recently completed their Georgian schedule in Europe. Confirming the same, the director of the film posted a tweet. Here are the details.

Prabhas, who shot to prominence post the success of Baahubali series, is currently singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has a wide range of films lined up. Prabhas, who garnered immense appreciation for his performance in the film, Saaho, is currently working with director Radha Krishna for the much-anticipated film, Jaan. Recently, director Radha Krishna Kumar revealed that the Georgian schedule of Jaan has been successfully wrapped up amidst coronavirus outbreak around the world. Take a look at the Tweet shared:

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

Upcoming projects

Prabhas will be next seen along with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming rom-com Jaan. The film is being shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal in a prominent role.

