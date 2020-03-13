Prabhas To Become The Highest Paid Actor In The Film Industry? Details Inside

Prabhas has been in the limelight after the release of his blockbuster film Saaho. Since then, he has been at the top of his game and is hungry for more. Reports say that he is prepping up for an upcoming film that will surely make him one of the highest-paid stars. Reportedly, the film’s producer Ashwini Dutt has given his word to pay a whopping amount of ₹100 crores as remuneration to the Saaho star. This particular deal will make the star the highest-paid actor after overtaking stars like Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Read more about Prabhas' upcoming film.

Prabhas to star in the next Nag Ashwin project

Prabhas is reportedly in talks for making one of the most important films of his career. He is supposed to star in another Pan-Indian film. The producers are in talks with Katrina Kaif to take up the role of the leading lady in the film. There is a huge possibility that the makers will release the first look of the film on March 25th. He made his debut in the year 2002 and has shown a constant growth till now. Read more to know about Prabhas’ net worth and Prabhas' income.

Prabhas' net worth

₹ 198 Crores

Prabhas’ net worth is estimated to be around ₹ 198 Crore INR. His made his step into the industry by playing roles in small language films in Telugu and escalating to work on highly-rated projects of the country and international cinema. He has also given his audience a set of great blockbusters to binge on.



