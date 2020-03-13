Deepika Padukone Replaced By Katrina Kaif In Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin?

Since the announcement of Prabhas' next film with director Nag Ashwin, fans have been eager to get more news on the film. The film is yet to be titled, however, it is still among one of the most anticipated films. Prabhas was roped in to play the lead in the film which is said to be a pan India project.

Deepika Padukone replaced?

Prabhas has a huge fan following due to his success flick 'Baahubali' and therefore the makers are looking for an equally charismatic female lead according to an entertainment portal. According to some rumours, Deepika Padukone was approached to play the female lead in the film. It was also believed that Nag Ashwin wanted Deepika to star in his earlier hit film Mahanati.

However, according to reports from an entertainment portal, Prabhas himself is keen on bringing Katrina Kaif on board for the film. Katrina will next be seen in Sooryvanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. However, Katrina joining the film opposite Prabhas has only been speculated with no strong claim yet.

A source mentioned to an entertainment portal that Prabhas has collaborated with Nag Ashwin for a movie that will most likely go on floors by the end of the year. However, the source added that Prabhas is keen on getting Katrina Kaif on board for the film which will be produced by Ashwini Dutt. The film starring Prabhas will see him play the role of a superhero and is expected to release later this year.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be shooting for a yet to be titled film along with Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Katrina and Deepika both will be seen in their respective films, with Soryavanshi for Katrina and '83 for Deepika.

