Filmyzilla Leaks ZEE5's 'Ghoomketu', Full Movie Available Online

Filmyzilla is a massive piracy website that is known for illegally sharing movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and other regional film industries. Moreover, the website also offers a whole host of TV shows and web series, making Filmyzilla one of the biggest torrent websites in India. The torrent website has a huge collection of movies and TV shows for download. Filmyzilla illegally uploads movies and series as soon as they premiere. Filmyzilla recently uploaded Ghoomketu, a movie that was released on ZEE5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmyzilla leaks ZEE5's 'Ghoomketu', available for download online

Filmyzilla recently leaked ZEE5's newest film, Ghoomketu. The movie was supposed to release in theatres but was instead released on ZEE5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Razak Khan, Deepika Amin, and Raghuvir Yadav. The film also features cameo appearances from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The show follows the story of Ghoomketu, an aspiring writer from a UP village. He runs away from his small village and travels to Mumbai city, where he tries to become a successful writer. He gives himself 30 days to try and become a famous Bollywood writer.

However, Ghoomketu's family, using political connections, force a lazy and corrupt police officer to look for him. If this officer, named Badlani, fails to find Ghoomketu within 30 days, he will be transferred to a punishment posting. The film then showcases the comical struggle between Ghoomketu and this corrupt inspector. As of now, Ghoomketu has an IMDB rating of 4.9/10.

Ghoomketu is not the only digital movie to be illegally shared by Filmyzilla. Other films released by the platform include The Lion King, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3 and more. Downloading anything from Filmyzilla is an act of piracy, as the website shares movies and TV shows without the consent of the creators.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

[Promo Image from Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram]

