Kushal Tandon's Web-series 'Bebaakee' To Launch In July On Alt Balaji & Zee5 Premium

TV actor Kushal Tandon is all set to amuse the audience with his upcoming web-series Bebaakee. Ahead of the launch of the series, Kushal Tandon opened up about his character and experience of working in Bebaakee. A report by a leading news agency has confirmed that the makers of Bebaakee are all set to launch the series next month, that is July 2020.

Kushal Tandon's experience in Bebaakee

Talking about the show, actor Kushal Tandon said stat he chose to be a part of Bebaakee since it gave him the chance to be part of an ALTBalaji show for the second time. Stating the thing that stood out in the series, he mentioned his crazy character with grey shades. He also recalled that producer Ekta Kapoor said that his character is one of the best-written roles in a fictional web series.

The actor further mentioned that he was in Thailand when he got the call for the series. He further added that he can relate to his character because 75% of Sufiyaan is what Kushal is in real life. Calling it one of the most exciting roles he has ever played, the Beyhadh actor concluded that his fans will absolutely love it.

Speaking about the show, the story of Bebaakee will revolve around the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat, played by Shiv Jyoti Rajput, is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while Sufiyaan Alazi is from a rich family. Their love for journalism will see their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle will arise when the duo can not seem to figure out the vibe between them. What will happen next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan's close-knit family and their business.

Bebaakee cast

Apart from Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti Rajput, the romantic-drama series will also feature Karan Jotwani in the lead role. Reportedly, actors Sameer Malhotra, Saloni Vora, Suchitra Pillai, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pratik Sehajpal, Aditi Vats, Pubali Sanyal, and Ishaan Dhawan will essay supporting roles. Earlier the series was scheduled to launch in March. But, now the series will start streaming on the OTT platforms, Alt Balaji and Zee5 Premium, in the month of July.

