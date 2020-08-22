Prarthana Behere's Instagram Shows Her Ganpati Celebration, See Other Marathi Stars' Posts

Prarthana Behere recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Jut like Prarthana, a number of other celebrities from the Marathi film industry are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. All these stars have taken to their social media accounts to share pictures of their respective Ganesh Chaturti celebrations. Here are all the stars from the Marathi film industry who are celebrating the occasion.

Marathi film stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Prarthana Behere

Prarthana Behere is most popular for her performance as Vaishali Dharmesh in the popular show, Pavitra Rishta. She also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram along with her homemade Ganpati idol. She captioned her picture as, “Bappa ... coming soon #feelingblessed”. A number of her fans have also commented on the post. She has also managed to garner over 1 lakh views on her Instagram post in just a single day.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh is one of the most-known stars of the Marathi film industry. Some of his most popular releases include Tum Bin, Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjape and television shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Qubool Hai. He also shared a picture of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. He captioned his picture as, "Your gifts lie in the place where your values, passions and strengths meet. Discovering that place is the first step toward sculpting your masterpiece, Your Life - Michelangelo".

Ravi Jadhav

Marathi cinema's popular director Ravi Jadhav is also celebrating the Ganesh festival with some responsibility. He is using eco-friendly Ganpati idol which has become a must this year. He celebrates this festival every year and has also shared the picture of his idol on his Instagram handle. He captioned his picture as, “मातीपासून मूर्तीपर्यंत...या वर्षाचा आमचा हा गोलू मोलू जास्वंदी रंगाचा गंपू| गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ति मोरया”.

​Bhushan Pradhan

​Bhushan Pradhan is one of the most established stars of the Marathi film industry. Just like Ravi Jadhav, Bhushan also opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati. He managed to create the Ganpati idol with materials like organic material and natural colours. He shared a video of him painting the idol and captioned it as, “ बाप्पा येतोय!!! Helped Aai apply the base coat (only) Sometimes not helping much is also a great help. Can't wait to show you the final output though”.

