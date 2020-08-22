Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images, Gifs & Videos That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

‘Ganesh Utsav’ is finally here. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 falls on 22nd August. Ganesh Utsav is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of Maharashtra. The Ganpati festival celebrates Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesha is worshipped for his wisdom and intelligence and is also regarded as ‘Vighnaharta’ or remover of obstacles. He is also referred to as the God of New Beginnings.

Unfortunately, the Ganesh Utsav will have to be celebrated amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. This in turn imposes a lot of restrictions on celebrations. However, owing to various social media platforms we can easily connect with our loved ones. Several share Ganesh Chaturthi images and Ganesh Chaturthi videos on this occasion. Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi images and videos that you can share with your friends and family.

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi posts that have been shared on various social media platforms.

Ganesh Chaturthi videos:

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi videos that have been shared on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram:

Ganesh Chaturthi gifs:

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi gifs that have been shared on Twitter.

I am Ganesha, the algorithm God.

How you doin? pic.twitter.com/kM8yjwoY1w — Unegv Ugidali (@UnegvUgidali) August 13, 2020

Hello sir good morning ðŸŒ»ðŸŒ„ðŸŒ»ðŸŒ…â˜€ï¸â˜€ï¸â˜€ï¸ and happy ganesha for tommorow pic.twitter.com/UVzUIddRXc — Mohit Agrawal (@MohitAg17072778) August 21, 2020

My life path number is 5 and I learned in that Ganesha is my patron Lord. it is the time now for celebration as his birthday is coming up. Do you chant Sanskrit mantras? #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/cXO1jNiXey — Casting Cauldron (@CastingCauldron) August 13, 2020

Ganesha on diet? Only greens? Where is my Kolukatai? pic.twitter.com/qGKcgXyHx7 — Pugazh Rajan (@pugazhrajan) August 20, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi images:

Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi images that you can share with your friends and family.

Ganesh Utsav celebrations:

Ganesh utsav celebrations are marked by devotion, dance and immersion of idols. Several households bring home an idol of Ganesha on this occasion. This idol can be immersed in the span of 11 days. However, specific days are allocated for the immersion of idols. This custom is referred to as ‘visarjan’. Here is a list of Indian states where the festival is largely celebrated:

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Goa

Karnataka

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

The customs and traditions further vary from state to state. In Maharashtra, flowers, kanji and modaks are offered during worship. Further, the visarjan ceremony is also celebrated with a lot of pomp in Maharashtra. Several households in Maharashtra also worship Goddess Gauri or Devi Durga during the Ganpati festival. On the other hand, several Goan people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the Ganesh festival. Here is wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

All images sourced from Shutterstock