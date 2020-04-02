Prasanna Is All Praise For 'Thupparivaalan 2' Director Vishal; Says He Has A Lot To Prove

Tamil film actor Prasanna recently during a Q and A session with his fans on social media was asked if Thupparivaalan 2 will be better without Mysskin. To which, Prasanna responded by saying that it is unfortunate that he is not in the film. He also sent his wishes to Vishal saying that he has a lot to prove. Check out the tweet below.

Unfortunate he isn't there. Am sad about it. I wish vishal the best. He has a lot to prove — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 1, 2020

Earlier, the maker and the director of Thupparivaalan 2 made headlines for a controversy. For the unversed, it was reported that Mysskin had asked for a higher amount of money which Vishal could not afford to pay. This later went on to cause a rift between the two and Mysskin then decided to walk out of the film.

Due to this, Vishal shared a post on his Twitter handle as he spoke about the issue in open. Vishal shared an official letter from the production house explaining to his fans about the entire situation that was going on. Check out the tweet below.

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers



Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020

About Thupparivaalan 2

Thupparivaalan 2 is said to be one of the most awaited films of 2020. The first part of Thupparivaalan was helmed by Mysskin which did not fare well at the box office. It was also reported that Vishal will be reprising his role as Kaniyan Poongundran in the film and will also be directing the film. The film also stars Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in the prominent roles.

Have known him as a good friend for years. Yet to see him as a director. Wish him the best https://t.co/tZGPnBAIGn — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 1, 2020

