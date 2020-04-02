The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prasanna Is All Praise For 'Thupparivaalan 2' Director Vishal; Says He Has A Lot To Prove

Regional Indian Cinema

Prasanna is an avid social media user, the actor recently indulged in playing a Q and A session with his fans. During which we went on to praise Vishal. Read.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
prasanna

Tamil film actor Prasanna recently during a Q and A session with his fans on social media was asked if Thupparivaalan 2 will be better without Mysskin. To which, Prasanna responded by saying that it is unfortunate that he is not in the film. He also sent his wishes to Vishal saying that he has a lot to prove. Check out the tweet below.

Earlier, the maker and the director of Thupparivaalan 2 made headlines for a controversy. For the unversed, it was reported that Mysskin had asked for a higher amount of money which Vishal could not afford to pay. This later went on to cause a rift between the two and Mysskin then decided to walk out of the film. 

Due to this, Vishal shared a post on his Twitter handle as he spoke about the issue in open. Vishal shared an official letter from the production house explaining to his fans about the entire situation that was going on. Check out the tweet below.

Also read | Thupparivaalan 2 Controversy: Vishal Takes On The Ongoing War To Social Media

About Thupparivaalan 2

Thupparivaalan 2 is said to be one of the most awaited films of 2020. The first part of Thupparivaalan was helmed by Mysskin which did not fare well at the box office. It was also reported that Vishal will be reprising his role as Kaniyan Poongundran in the film and will also be directing the film. The film also stars Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in the prominent roles. 

Also read | Actors Prasanna And Sneha Bring Home Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Also read | Republic TV's Pooja Prasanna Surrounded And Attacked By 100-strong Mob At Nilakkal Enroute Sabarimala

Also read | Prashanth To Share Screen Space With Samantha Akkineni And Prasanna?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
lockdown
PEMA KHANDU ON NATIONAL LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK