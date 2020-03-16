Prashanth To Share Screen Space With Samantha Akkineni And Prasanna?

Samantha Akkineni has created a niche for herself in the film industry as she has been reportedly receiving praise for her acting skills and is the directors favourite. As per reports, Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna will be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming film. The film is reported to be directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Recently, there were reports stating that actor Prashanth, who is one of the prominent celebrities of Kollywood, will play the lead role in the film. However, there are no official reports stating the same.

Prasanna recently revealed in an interview that he will portray the lead role in the film and Samantha Akkineni also shared the news about the film with her fans. In a recent interview, director Ashwin Saravanan revealed that the film will be a female-centric movie. The movie will follow the course of his previous films titled Game Over and Maya.

It was also reported that the cast will begin shooting in Dehradun and also an official announcement about the cast and more details about the film will be revealed soon. It was also said that the film will mark a milestone in everyone's career.

On the work front

Samantha Akkineni was last in the film Jaanu alongside Varsha Bollamma and Gouri Kishan in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by C. Prem Kumar. The film was reported to be a remake of the Telugu film titled 96. The actor will next be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. The film is expected to release in 2020.

