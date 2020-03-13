Thupparivaalan 2 Controversy: Vishal Takes On The Ongoing War To Social Media

Lately, Thupparivaalan 2 has been hitting the headlines for its ongoing director-producer controversy. Amidst which, Vishal took to his Twitter account to open up on the issue. Here's Vishal's tweet over the Thupparivaalan 2 controversy.

Also Read | 'Thupparivaalan 2' First Look Revealed By Vishal Amidst Controversies; See Here

Vishal's tweet on Thupparivaalan 2 controversy

The shared pictures also had an official letter by Vishal's production house and the Thupparivaalan 2's makers, Vishal Film Factory. In the letter, Vishal explained his complaint against Mysskin. He also addressed the whole situation openly to his fans and the audience. Check out his tweet-

Also Read | Thupparivalan 2: Mysskin Walks Out Of The Film, Vishal To Take The Director's Chair?

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers



Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020

In a recent event attended by Mysskin, he was seen responding to Vishal's tweet. Mysskin claimed that he wrote Thupparivaalan 2 to help Vishal overcome his debts. He further added that he already had a producer who was ready to fund his movie. Mysskin reportedly had also received an advance from the producer. However, he gave it to Vishal as the actor himself insisted on producing it.

Also Read | Mysskin's Psycho: Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Compostion, Unna Nenachu's Video Out Now

Thupparivaalan 2 controversy further took a dark turn when Mysskin went on to say that Vishal used offensive language against him. He also physically attacked his brother, adding that the fight was far from over, said the director. He also ignited a war saying the worst is yet to come, as added by him.

Also Read | Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

About Thupparivaalan 2

Thupparivaalan 2 is also considered to be one of the most awaited films of this year. In the installment, Vishal will be reprising his role as the detective Kanniyan Poongundran. The first part of Thupparivaalan was directed by Mysskin which did commercially well at the box office. The film's star cast includes Vishal, Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in the prominent roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.