Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR's NTR 31 Delayed Amid KGF 3 Release Date Announcement?

Prashanth Neel is the director of one of the most anticipated releases this year. As Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire got a new release date of December 22, Prabhas fans breathed a sigh of relief. Previously, it was slated to release on September 28 but it was pushed back because post-production work is still ongoing. Now, Neel has recently announced that he is committed to delivering KGF Chapter 3 to the audiences by 2025. This has placed a big question mark on how the director is going to focus on the already announced NTR 31.

3 things you need to know:

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR announced NTR 31 in May 2022.

Neel is currently gearing up for the release of Prabhas starrer Salaar, which will be released in 2 parts.

NTR 31 is also believed to be part of Neel's universe of films consisting of KGF and Salaar.

NTR 31 fate hangs in the balance?

Prashanth Neel is planning to release KGF Chapter 3 sooner than later. A spokesperson of Hombale Films, the banner behind KGF, confirmed that the third installment of the Yash starrer will release in 2025. Now that there is only a year in between, it remains to be seen whether the director will deliver on his promise or not.

(NTR 31 was announced in May 2022 | Image: Jr NTR/Instagram)

"On the fifth anniversary of KGF on December 21, we will announce the release plan of KGF 3. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for KGF 3 has happened and a storyline has been discussed. The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film release in 2025. An official announcement about the release of KGF 3 will be made in December this year," a spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.

Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on an update on NTR 31. The film stars Jr NTR in the lead role with Prashanth Neel directing the RRR star. It is said that NTR 31 is also part of the same universe of films as KGF and Salaar. With KGF 3 clearly becoming a priority for Hombale Films and Neel, the fate of NTR 31 seems to be hanging in the balance.

Previously in 2022, Neel had himself confirmed that NTR 31 would go on floors in April or May 2024. A video of the same is currently going viral as KGF 3 release has been announced.

When will Jr NTR get time for NTR 31?

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is himself busy with two upcoming releases. He is currently filming for Devara. Reportedly, the shooting for the film will wind up by early next year. The Koratala Siva directorial will feature Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist in the film.

Jr NTR has come onboard Yash Raj Films Spy Universe (YRF Spyverse) with War 2. The next installment of the Hrithik Roshan starrer, War 2 will be directed Ayan Mukerji.