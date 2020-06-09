Ranveer Singh Was Glued To These TV Shows In The '90s When Other Kids Were Playing Outside

Ranveer Singh is an out-and-out '90s kid. The actor was born in 1985 and has spent his childhood in the golden era of the 1990s. In several media interactions, he has been vocal about his love for the 90s era and the movies. The Bollywood actor recently opened up about his love for the 90s and the TV shows that he grew up watching.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Dances To Ranveer Singh’s 'Aankh Marey' With 'Aarya' Crew In BTS Video

Ranveer Singh on growing up watching 1990s television shows

In a media interaction, Ranveer Singh said that he is a proud 90s kid and the era defines him. He used to follow everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and he mentioned that those years are his formative years. He said that he still remembers watching popular TV shows of the 1990s like Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh. Talking about his love for TV and entertainment industry, Ranveer Singh said that he used to love watching television as a kid and when other kids were playing outside, he used to sit in front of the television watching these shows.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

Ranveer Singh further added that he used to watch movies on VCR and when he was not doing that, he used to watch Doordarshan. He used to wait for Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chhaya Geet. Ranveer Singh also revealed that he used to watch TV all the time and he used to love watching WWF too. Ranveer Singh’s mom used to watch Santa Barbara and The Bold and the Beautiful. He was hooked to those shows as well.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

Ranveer Singh as Hulk Hogan

Ranveer Singh recently took to his Instagram to show his love for the 90s. The picture is a throwback picture of Ranveer Singh when he was a child. In the picture, he is seen pretending to be WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan. He captioned the picture as, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” 🤣 #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life 🤼‍♂️ had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan”.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Ranveer Singh To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar's Next Untitled Film

Ranveer Singh's movies

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ’83. The sports drama is based on the life of Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team’s memorable World Cup win of 1983. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the movie. Apart from ‘83, Ranveer Singh will also be seen reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.