When Sai Pallavi Revealed That Her Debut Film Was Not 'Premam' But A Kangana Ranaut Movie

Sai Pallavi, in an old interview with an online portal, revealed that her debut movie was Kangana Ranaut and Jayaram Ravi starrer Dhaam Dhoom. Sharing her experience working on the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Sai Pallavi said that it was unpleasant and she felt uncomfortable, especially because she was appalled by the effort actors put for their roles. Sai Pallavi also revealed that she was in her sixth grade when she shot for the film. She lastly exclaimed that though she made her acting debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer, she would prefer to call Alphonse Puthren's Premam her debut movie.

'Officially', Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with Premam. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, narrates three phases of George's (Nivin Pauly) life. The Alphonse Puthren directorial that released in 2015 won rave reviews from the audience. Premam was produced by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Dhaam Dhoom, starring Jayaram Ravi, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Rai, and Jayaram in the lead, narrates the tale of an Indian doctor who gets imprisoned in Russia due to miscommunication. The 2008 Tamil-language movie also marked the Kollywood debut of Kangana Ranaut, who soon will mark her return to South Indian film industry with AL Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Shamna Kasim, and Prakash Raj in the lead is based on the real-life of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.

As for Sai Pallavi, she was last seen in K. Selvaraghavan's NGK. The movie, starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead was a debacle at the box office. On the work front, Sai Pallavi has Virata Parvam in her kitty. The upcomer, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead, is reported to be a socio-political thriller, where the lead characters play the role of Naxalite leaders. The Venu Udugala directorial is currently under production.

Besides the upcomer, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Shekhar Kammula's Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. The movie reported to be a love story will mark the second association of Shekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi. The director-actor duo worked together in the critically-acclaimed movie Fidaa.

