Prithviraj And 'Aadujeevitham' Team Stranded In Jordan; Kerala CM Promises To Offer Help

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, in a press conference reportedly revealed that the Jordan's Indian Embassy has assured that they will help the cast and crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham, including actor Prithviraj and Blessy, are stranded in Wadi Rum after the country announced a widespread lockdown. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were supposed to shoot in Jordan till April 02, 2020. However, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the authorities initiated a lockdown in the country.

According to media reports, Aadujeevitham director Blessy wrote a letter to the Film Chamber, Kerala, seeking help after the authorities imposed lockdown. The Film Chamber allegedly approached the CM, who intervened and assured help to the crew of Aadujeevitham. He reportedly wrote to the Minister of External Affairs about the state of Aadujeevitham cast and crew. On April 1, 2020, CM informed that Jordan's Indian Embassy has assured to offer help to the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham that includes Pritnviraj and Blessy.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj penned an open letter updating the state of the cast and crew of the film. The letter was shared on social media on April 1, 2020. Check out Prithviraj's open letter:

The team of Aadujeevitham has been shooting in Wadi Ram, Jordan for the past few weeks. The movie that also features Amala Paul, is reported to be based on a novel. Reports reveal that the makers of the upcomer were planning to shoot in Egypt after wrapping the Jordan schedule. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the movie is infinitely pushed.

