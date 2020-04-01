Prithviraj Sukumaran's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian film actor, director, producer, playback singer and is predominantly known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He has won two Best Actor Kerala State Film Awards, one Tamil Nadu State Award and one (as producer) National Film Award. Nandanam, Classmates, Vaasthavam, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Celluloid, Indian Rupee, Kaaviya Thalaivan, and Lucifer are among his film credits. Read on to know the actor’s net worth.

Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises To Do A Tamil Film But Has A Condition; Find Out What It Is

Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth

According to various media portals, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s net worth is approximately 4 million dollars, which converts to a little over ₹ 30 crores, as of 2019. Reportedly, he owns a couple of luxury houses in Thiruvanthapuram, Chennai, Bangalore and Cochin. According to reports from leading entertainment portals, the actor also owns several properties in Dubai, UAE and has his own production company called August Cinemas. Apart from these, he owns Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7 and BMW Z4 among many other cars. Moreover, he owns a restaurant in Qatar called Spice Boat.

Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Updates Fans That He Is Shooting For 'Aadujeevitham' Amid Coronavirus

According to media reports, the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham in Jordon when they got stuck after nation lockdown was announced due to Corona pandemic. The actor is stuck there along with his cast and crew team which consists of 58 members. Check out the post shared by the actor below.

Read | Karni Sena Back: After Padmaavat & Panipat, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Gets Fringe Warning

Read | Dhanush To Reprise The Role Of Prithviraj In The Tamil Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyom'?

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.