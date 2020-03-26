Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises To Do A Tamil Film But Has A Condition; Find Out What It Is

While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is mostly known for his Malayalam films. He also has multiple Tamil movies that were blockbuster hits. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran last worked in a Tamil film all the way back in 2014's Kavya Thalaivan.

Recently, a fan of Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a picture of the actor on social media and requested him to feature in a new Tamil movie. The actor replied to this fan and told him that he would certainly work in a new Tamil film, provided the script was good.

Prithviraj Sukumaran promises to return to the Tamil film industry

If you are had a really bad day,

This rare clip of Prithvi Raj dancing would save ur day.



ENJOY.



I lowkey miss his fun roles in Tamil😔😔!!!!@PrithviOfficial do a Tamil film soon, PLEASE ♥️🙈!!!!



pic.twitter.com/EHzRB7yY9u — ❦❦ இவள் வெண்பா (Venba) ❦❦ (@paapabutterfly) March 25, 2020

Above is the video that was shared online by one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans. The video was a clip of a dance segment in Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit Tamil film, Ninaithale Inikkum. In the caption for the post, the fan stated that he missed Prithviraj Sukumaran's fun roles in Tamil. Later, he requested the actor to do a Tamil film soon. Prithviraj Sukumaran noticed this post and soon replied to his fan.

That’s some throwback! 😄 Thanks! Will definitely do something in Tamil if an interesting script comes my way! 😊🤞🏼 https://t.co/WQhZyNPKtp — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 25, 2020

Reposting the video on his own social media page, Prithviraj Sukumaran thanked the fan for the amazing throwback video. He then told the fan that he would definitely do a Tamil film in the future. However, he added that he would only do a film if it had an interesting script.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen on the big screen in the action thriller film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film was a stunning success for the actor and is now getting a remake in several different languages. It was directed by Sachy and also starred Biju Menon, Ranjith and Gowri Nandha in lead roles.

