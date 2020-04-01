Prithviraj Sukumaran Updates About Being Stuck In Jordan; Seeks Help To Return To India

Award-winning Keralite actor Prithviraj Sukumaran along with director Blessy and 56 other crew members are stuck in Jordan. The entire crew went abroad for the shoot of Aadujeevitham. However, das the situation over Coronavirus evolved, their shooting was stopped as restrictions were imposed. Prithviraj Sukumaran has sought help to return home via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a note in which he mentioned how he and the entire crew of Aadujeevitham are holding up. The actor mentioned that they are trying to safe during this tough time. The shooting of the movie Aadujeevitham was stopped temporarily by the authorities on March 27 due to Coronavirus. However, they were convinced that the crew was operating safely within the confines of the Wadi Rum desert.

Have a look at Prithviraj’s post here:

Soon after the shooting of Aadujeevitham was stopped, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his entire team have been staying at a desert camp in Wadi Rum. Prithviraj further added that the permission to resume the shooting of Aadujeevitham will not be given immediately. Hence, their next option is to travel back to India at the first available opportunity.

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that they have enough supplies and food to sustain until the second week of April. However, the actor is concerned about what will happen after that. The actor also admitted that this is a small matter for the authorities to look into as they are dealing with a major crisis situation. But Prithviraj thinks that it was his responsibility to keep them informed.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also mentioned that there are more than ten thousand people who are waiting to return home. Prithviraj’s mother also spoke about speaking to his on the call to a reputed daily. She said the actor informed her how the shooting has been stopped amid COVID-19 lockdown in Jordan. Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother said that everything is fine only the shoot is not happening.

