Prithviraj Sukumaran To Shoot For 'Aadujeevitham' In Jordan Till April 10?

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly resume shooting for his next Aadujeevitham in Jordon. The actor and the crew of the film flew down to Jordan a few weeks ago. However, the shooting of the movie was stalled after a lockdown was imposed in the area amid the coronavirus scare. Now, the reports claim that the government officials have given the go-ahead to resume shooting. The team is reportedly granted permission to shoot in Jordon till April 10.

A few days ago, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note asking the people to 'stay safe'. He also revealed that he is in Jordan shooting for his upcoming film Aadujeevitham. Reports claim that the crew of Aadujeevitham was shooting for the film in Wadi Rum (Jordon), where reported cases of coronavirus came into the light. Hence, the makers were asked to shut the production of the film. However, days later, reports reveal that the government authorities have permitted the crew to shoot till April 10.

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead, is reported to be based on a novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The movie directed by Blessy will narrate the story of Najeeb, an Indian immigrant. The movie slated to hit the screens later this year will allegedly see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new look. Reports state that the actor will lose 30 kgs for his part in Aadujeevitham.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'. Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also helm the sequel to 2019's Lucifer.

