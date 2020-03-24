Prithviraj Sukumaran Updates Fans That He Is Shooting For 'Aadujeevitham' Amid Coronavirus

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he and his team are still filming for Aadujeevitham. The actor shared that the team is currently in Jordan amid the coronavirus outbreak. He even added that the team is also taking necessary precaution as they continue shooting.

Prithviraj Sukumaran continues shooting for Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share with his fans that he is currently filming for his upcoming film in Jordan. He shared that due to certain circumstances, this seemed like the only viable option for the team. Prithviraj Sukumaran also added, “There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment” and said that this is the best option available at the moment.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also informed his fans that the entire team of Aadujeevitham has undergone medical check-ups after consulting healthcare authorities. He added that the officials have given the team a go-ahead for the shoot as the location is isolated from the public. He also revealed that two of his co-actors from the film have been put on quarantine.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s update here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran also added in the announcement “These are tough times. Times we need to think and act collectively”. He even went on to say, “As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self-hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic”. Prithviraj also thanked all of his fans who were concerned about his well-being and safety.

Aadujeevitham is based on Benyamin’s 2008 novel by the same name. The book focuses on the life of an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the most-anticipated Malayalam films of 2020. Aadujeevitham will also mark the return of AR Rahman to Malayalam films. His last Malayalam film was Sangeeth Sivan’s 1992 film, Yoddha.

