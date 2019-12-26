Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Directing A Movie Starring Rajinikanth

The movie Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the movie, Lucifer Mohanlal played the lead role and the movie almost broke all the box office records of the Malayalam film industry. The film was a milestone in the industry. After this, movie fans are looking forward to the next directorial adventure of Prithviraj Sukumaran. But in a recent media interaction, he revealed that he has got an opportunity to make a film with superstar Rajinikanth. Here is what he had to say.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on being offered a Rajinikanth movie

In media interactions, Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke on how he was offered to direct a movie starring Rajinikanth. He added that all the industries saw the success of the film and want him to direct such successful movies for them. It was also reported that he will not be able to do the movie as he is preoccupied with Aadujeevitham. He also added that he has never written a such a big sorry note to anyone before this.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a break and will be seen in Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham. The film will start shooting in May of 2020. Whereas Prithviraj Sukumaran next film will be Empuraan. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier in crucial roles apart from Mohanlal. In the political thriller, he played the character of Stephen Nedumpally.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen in Darbar which is set to release during Pongal 2020. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, which is speculated to be titled Thalaivar 168. The movie will be directed by Siruthai Siva and will also have Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

