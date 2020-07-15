Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' Director Reacts To Plagiarism Rumours, Says 'not Inspired By Anyone'

Prithviraj starrer Kaduva's makers were recently accused of plagiarism by a Pala native named Jose Kuruvinakunnel. Reportedly, Jose has doubts that the forthcoming movie is based on his life. However, the director Shaji Kailas in a recent media interview with an online portal refuted Jose's claim. Shaji Kailas said that Kaduva narrates the tale of a young planter, and added that the film has no connection with Jose. Shaji Kailas exclaimed that the controversies are stemming because no one has read the script except him and Prithviraj.

Shaji Kailas clarifies Jose's claims

Further, in the media interview, Shaji Kailas reportedly admitted that initially he and Renji Panicker had plans to make a movie based on Jose's real life. Shaji added that he and Renji met Jose regarding the same. However, things did not work out, and the film got shelved. Reportedly, the Shaji Kailas- Renji Panicker movie was planned with Mohanlal in the lead.

When asked about the similarities between Kaduva and Jose Kuruvinakunnel's life, actor and screenwriter Renji Panicker seemed clueless. Renji said since that he has not read the script of Kaduva because he is not associated with the team in any capacity.

Recently, Prithviraj announced that he would begin work on Shaji Kailas directorial Kaduva soon. Prithviraj released the first look of the upcomer, where his intense look has managed to create a ripple among the moviegoers. Here's the first look of Prithviraj from Kaduva:

Kaduva was expected to go on floors early this year, however, due to the pandemic, it got pushed, claimed a media report published on Friday. The Prithviraj starrer marks the return of famous Mollywood director Shaji Kailas, whose last release in Malayalam was Jayaram starrer Ginger. The forthcoming movie is scripted by Jinu Abhraham.

What's next for Prithviraj?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan soon. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan and Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan in his kitty.

