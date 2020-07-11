Prithviraj's Next Film 'Kaduva' To Roll Soon; Marks Shaji Kailas' Return To Mollywood

While everyone was guessing about Prithviraj's next film after Aadujeevitham, the actor recently announced that he would begin work on Shaji Kailas directorial Kaduva soon. Prithviraj on Friday released the first look of the upcomer, where his intense look has managed to create a ripple among the moviegoers. Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote: "#Kaduva Rolling soon!" (sic)

Check out the poster of Kaduva

Kaduva was expected to go on floors early this year, however, due to the pandemic, it got pushed, claimed a media report published on Friday. The Prithviraj starrer marks the return of famous Mollywood director Shaji Kailas, whose last release in Malayalam was Jayaram starrer Ginger. The forthcoming movie is scripted by Jinu Abhraham, who recently accused SG250 (Suresh Gopi's 250th film) makers of plagiarising his script.

Reportedly, he filed a complaint against the makers in High Court. A media report alleges that the High Court has put a stay on the production work of SG250. The forthcoming movie stars Suresh Gopi in the lead and is directed by debutant Mathews Thomas.

Thanking everyone who took time to wish me and for making this day memorable! Here’s presenting the motion poster of #SG250 #MathewsThomas #TomichanMulakuppadam #ShibinFrancis #MulakuppadamFilms Posted by Suresh Gopi on Friday, 26 June 2020

Meanwhile, in a recent media interview with an online portal, the writer of Kaduva said that the Prithviraj starrer is an out and out mass film. He added that Kaduva is set in the 90s and is inspired by a real-life incident. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under their respective production banners.

What's next for Prithviraj?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan soon. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan and Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan in his kitty.

