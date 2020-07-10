Prithviraj Sukumaran Focuses On 'getting Stronger' In His Post-workout Photo

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram account and shared a photo of himself on July 9, 2020, Thursday. He treated his fans and followers with a post-workout picture on the photo-sharing platform. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s social media post:

Prithviraj Sukumaran focuses on 'getting stronger'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of himself in a chiselled avatar on a social media platform. It is a post-workout snap which the actor clicked in his home gym. With the light coming from the window blinds, a silhouette of Sukumaran is visible in the photo. Apart from the actor, his social media post also features some of his gym equipment.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote a motivating caption accompanying his social media post. He penned, “The advantage of being the weakest you ever have been..is that you can only go one direction from there. #gettingstronger”. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram photo.

Within a day of posting the photo, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s post-workout photo garnered 2.8 lakh likes and around 2700 comments. As the actor’s photo made rounds on the internet, his fans and followers could not get enough of it. They showered their love and support through comments on the platform. Many of them dropped heart, rainbow, fire, and smile emoticons in the section. Check out some of their comments on the photo:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's photos while working out

Prithviraj Sukumaran is quite particular about his workout schedule. On his official Instagram account, the actor updates his fans and followers by posting about his upcoming projects and snaps while exercising. Here are some of the photos from his gym:

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Previously, the South Indian actor was working on his forthcoming venture Aadujeevitam in Jordan when the government announced a nationwide lockdown. For his character in the movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran had lost a lot of weight. However, after completing his filming, the actor went back to gain muscles that he had lost earlier.

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.