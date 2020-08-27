Prithviraj Sukumaran And Tovino Thomas Ace The Formal Look In Style; See Pictures

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas are one of the most adored celebs in the South Indian film industry. The two recently took to their social media to share similar mirror selfies, much to the happiness of their fans. Prithviraj and Tovino also hinted that they are about to shoot for a Public Service Awareness movie.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas's Adorable Clicks Surrounded By Dogs Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

Prithviraj Sukumaran dons a formal green shirt

Talking about Prithviraj, the Aiyaa actor took to his Instagram to share a mirror selfie wherein he can be seen at his dapper best. The actor can be seen sporting a dark green formal shirt which he has paired up with khaki-coloured pants. The actor mentioned in the caption of the post that he is all set to shoot for the Public Service Awareness film which will presumably celebrate the efforts of the COVID brigade or the frontline workers. Actor Munna Simon also reacted to the post with some red heart emojis.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran And Ranjith's Films That Are A Must-watch For Fans

Tovino Thomas opts for a formal blue shirt

On the other hand, Tovino took to his Instagram to share his mirror selfie wherein he can be seen sporting a dark blue formal shirt along with black pants. The Guppy actor apart from mentioning about the Public Service Awareness movie, also stated that he has copied the idea of the mirror selfie from Prithviraj. The Ennu Ninte Moideen actor also commented on Tovino's post stating, 'If You Like This Game' leaving a goofy emoji. Interestingly, Tovino also commented on Prithviraj's post with a praising emoji.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Launches Teaser Of Sunny Wayne's 'Anugraheethan Antony'; Watch

It seems that both the actors will be shooting for the movie together. This is because both Prithviraj and Sukumaran can be seen sharing the selfie from similar backgrounds. Take a look at the pictures shared by the two actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj has some interesting lines of films ahead on his kitty. He will be seen in the movie Aadujeevitham which will be directed by Blessy. The actor will also be seen in movies like Vaariyamkunan which will be helmed by Aashiq Abu and the film, Kaduva which will be directed by Shaji Kailas. Tovino will be seen in films like Kala and Minal Murali.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.