Prithviraj Sukumaran Launches Teaser Of Sunny Wayne's 'Anugraheethan Antony'; Watch

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday, August 19 launched the official teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Anugraheethan Antony online. Sharing the teaser of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Happy Birthday #Sunny All the best to #PrinceJoy, #MShijith, #GouriGKishan, #NaveenTManilal, #ArunMuraleedharan and the entire team of #AnugraheethanAntony! Here is the official teaser!". (sic)

The teaser of Anugraheethan Antony was launched on the same day as the lead actor-Sunny Wayne's birthday, as a surprise to his fans.

Check out the teaser of 'Anugraheethan Antony':

The 73-second long teaser gives a peek into the sweet love story of Sanjana and Antony, who are yet unknown of their feeling for one another. Gouri Kishan essays the role of Sanjana, an effervescent and young girl with limitless dreams. Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne plays the role of Antony aka Jerry, a young man from a hamlet, who is afraid to speak his mind.

Anugraheethan Antony, starring Sunny Wayne and Gouri Kishan in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Baiju, Siddique, Indrans, Manikandan Achari, among others in prominent roles.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Prince Joy, who has directed a few short films in the past, out of which, Njan Cinemamohi (2015) won accolades. A few months ago, Anugraheethan Antony's first song was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Anugraheethan Antony is produced by M Shijith under his production banner of Lekhsya Entertainments. The Sunny Wayne starrer is slated to hit the marquee in the coming months. Interestingly, the movie marks 96 fame Gouri Kishan's debut as a leading lady.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently in quarantine spending ample time with his family, is expected to join the sets of Shaji Kailas' Kaduva soon. The movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, is an action-thriller that marks the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. The first look poster of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was recently released by the makers, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The forthcoming film was expected to go on floors early this year, however, due to the pandemic, it got pushed. Kaduva is scripted by Jinu Abraham and is reported to be based on a real-life incident. The movie is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under their respective production banners. Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran has an array of films at different stages of production.

